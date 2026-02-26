A very public birth: Bioparc Fuengirola's first two-toed baby sloth

José Carlos García Fuengirola Thursday, 26 February 2026, 16:38 Share

Life continues to make its presence known at Bioparc Fuengirola with the birth of the first two-toed sloth in the park's history, despite the difficult moments experienced with the death last week of Rawa, a female Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus), another endangered species and one of the park's most iconic animals.

The star of this particular show, however, is Reina, the female two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus) who has given birth to a tiny baby about 20 centimetres long, according to Bioparc.

The little one was born covered in fur, fully developed and instinctively clinging to its mother's body, like a perfect miniature of her. "A scene of extraordinary tenderness that, due to its naturalness and symbolism, has generated enormous excitement," stated the park.

The most surprising thing, they explained, is that the birth took place during opening hours to the public and out in the open, within the large enclosure for the captive sloths. The structure is over 14 metres high and recreates the typical jungle ecosystem where this species would be found in the wild.

Reina gave birth while suspended from the branches of a tree, just as she would in her natural habitat. From the very first moment, the Bioparc Fuengirola team had a clear priority: to respect the expectant mother's natural timing and behaviour.

Although Reina's indoor shelter had been set up weeks ago so she could give birth there if she so decided, she ultimately opted for the great outdoors. The recent, spring-like temperatures encouraged her to be more active, despite her advanced stage of pregnancy. The result was a high-flying birth in one of the trees within the enclosure, on a pleasantly warm day that will be etched in the park's history.

Keepers had already set up Reina's indoor shelter so she could give birth there if she wished, but the spring-like temperatures made her more active, resulting in her giving birth while up a tree.

"It's a very long gestation and we've been closely monitoring her. We knew the moment was near. For weeks, Reina has had her indoor shelter prepared so she could give birth there, but it ended up happening outdoors. The spring temperatures made her more active and the result was her giving birth in one of our trees. We are very happy to welcome this first little one, the first sloth born at Bioparc Fuengirola," said the team.

Sloths: even the pregnancy goes slowly!

The gestation period for two-toed sloths lasts about 11 months, an exceptionally long period that requires close monitoring. Throughout this time, the veterinary and care team has constantly monitored Reina's physical and behavioural condition, ensuring her well-being in an enriched environment adapted to the species' needs. The large jungle-like enclosure that she shares with exotic birds and small primates recreates the conditions of her natural rainforests in the Americas, encouraging natural behaviours such as arboreal movement, shelter selection and environmental interaction.

Sloth pups are born fully developed, with claws that allow them to cling to their mother from the first second of life. They will remain attached to their mother for months, feeding on their mother's milk and slowly learning - at their characteristically leisurely pace - to explore their surroundings.

To ensure the wellbeing of both during these crucial first days, Reina and her pup will remain temporarily indoors, under the close supervision of the veterinary team and keepers.

To ensure the wellbeing of both during these crucial first days, Reina and her pup will remain temporarily indoors, under the close supervision of the veterinary team and keepers. This period will allow staff to ensure that nursing progresses smoothly and that both are in perfect health before gradually returning to their normal environment in the main enclosure.

"This birth is not only extraordinary news for Bioparc Fuengirola, but also a symbol of hope and continuity. In a centre committed to the conservation of endangered species and environmental education, each new life is the reflection of years of hard work, dedication and deep respect for nature," they stated.