Bioparc Fuengirola announces the death of Rawa, its emblematic female Malayan tapir

Bioparc has reported the death of Rawa, the female Malayan tapir (Tapirus indicus), an endangered species and one of the most emblematic animals of the park, located in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola.

Her loss is a particularly emotional moment for the team of people who have looked after her for years and who, in recent months, have put all their efforts into ensuring her quality of life following the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease, Bioparc Fuengirola said in a statement.

They explained that several months ago, the team began to detect a progressive weight loss in Rawa. Faced with this, a comprehensive veterinary protocol was activated, which included various diagnostic and analytical tests. The results confirmed kidney failure, a complex condition in this species, which in most cases has an irreversible outcome.

"During all these years, the preventive controls carried out on Rawa always showed an excellent state of health. This type of condition can appear suddenly and, on occasions, evolve rapidly despite the usual follow-ups," said the technical team.

Continuous monitoring

From the outset, the priority was clear: to ensure Rawa's maximum wellbeing for as long as the disease would allow. To this end, clinical monitoring and coordinated work between veterinarians and carers was intensified, reinforcing daily care, adapting her diet and adjusting treatments to maintain her stability for as long as possible.

One of the most relevant aspects has been the continuous monitoring of the animal thanks to the advanced veterinary training developed over the years with the Malayan tapirs. This previous work made it possible to carry out tests such as ultrasound scans, X-rays, analytical controls and blood pressure measurements without the need for anaesthesia or stressful situations, which is especially important in large and sensitive animals.

At the same time, the environmental and quality controls that form part of the usual management at Bioparc were reinforced, with the aim of ruling out any external factor that could be influencing the evolution of the disease.

According to veterinarians, a high percentage of deaths in Malayan tapirs are associated with kidney disease, which points to a possible predisposition of the species. This type of information is key to further improve medical knowledge and care protocols for an animal that is still little studied.

The whole process has been coordinated with the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), helping to expand the knowledge base on the Malayan tapir. The experience accumulated by Bioparc Fuengirola in the management and reproduction of this species has consolidated it as one of the reference centres in Europe. The result of this work was the birth last year of Tari, the offspring of Rawa and Mekong, a milestone that brought great hope for the conservation of this species.

Significant loss

Rawa's death is a significant loss for conservationists. However, the monitoring carried out during these months will provide valuable information that will help to improve the care and protection of the Malayan tapir in the future.

"Since diagnosis, our priority has been to ensure the best possible quality of life for Rawa. The monitoring we have carried out will also allow us to advance care protocols for a species that is still little studied. We are strengthening the care and conservation of the Malayan tapir," they said.

The Malayan tapir is listed as an endangered species, mainly due to the accelerated loss of its habitat in Southeast Asia. Deforestation and ecosystem fragmentation are drastically reducing their wild populations, making it more necessary than ever to work together with other institutions for their conservation.

Bioparc Fuengirola said, "The dedication and sensitivity of the veterinary and care teams, whose daily commitment allows not only to offer the maximum welfare to each animal, but also to generate knowledge that helps to protect the most endangered species on the planet."