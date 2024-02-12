Bioparc Fuengirola welcomes new pair of endangered Sri Lankan leopards to the Costa del Sol

One of the leopards that can be seen at Bioparc.

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 12 February 2024, 17:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Bioparc Fuengirola has welcomed two new endangered Sri Lankan leopards to its enclosures.

The last pair of Sri Lankan leopards at the Costa del Sol animal park was Toñi, an elderly female that died of kidney disease in 2022, and Tissa, a male that was transferred to Bratislava Zoo.

The zoo's new pair is Uda, a male that comes from the French zoo of Cerza and is almost three years old, and Okanda, a female that comes from another French nature park, Maubeuge Zoo.

In order for them to help them get on, the animal park has implemented a protocol that involves familiarising them with the indoor and outdoor facilities, diets and their new team of keepers.

Conservation programme

Bioparc Fuengirola has been participating in a conservation programme that protects the endangered species since the opening of the park in 2001. Poaching and the destruction of rainforests, forests and arid scrublands have led to these felines being included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of endangered animals. According to official records, it is estimated that fewer than 800 are left in the wild. The conservation programme currently has 66 leopards distributed among its 26 participating zoos and nature parks, including Bioparc Fuengirola.