Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man transporting 180 kilos of marijuana arrested in Mijas
Crime

Man transporting 180 kilos of marijuana arrested in Mijas

The driver was carrying the stash of drugs hidden inside a number of vacuum-sealed bags when he was stopped by the police

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:40

Opciones para compartir

The Local Police in Mijas have arrested a man after he was intercepted carrying 180 kilos of marijuana.

The man was transporting the stash, which was hidden in various packages, inside a van in La Cala Hills when police pulled him over. Officers checked the driver's documents and searched the vehicle, discovering the 180-kilo haul of marijuana which was hidden inside vacuum-sealed bags. The man was arrested and due to appear before a judge.

In another incident, the Local Police in Mijas pulled over another vehicle and upon checking the driver's documents discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  2. 2 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  3. 3 Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
  4. 4

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  5. 5 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  8. 8 England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval
  9. 9 Julien Guerrier wins Andalucía Masters after marathon playoff
  10. 10 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad