Man transporting 180 kilos of marijuana arrested in Mijas

The Local Police in Mijas have arrested a man after he was intercepted carrying 180 kilos of marijuana.

The man was transporting the stash, which was hidden in various packages, inside a van in La Cala Hills when police pulled him over. Officers checked the driver's documents and searched the vehicle, discovering the 180-kilo haul of marijuana which was hidden inside vacuum-sealed bags. The man was arrested and due to appear before a judge.

In another incident, the Local Police in Mijas pulled over another vehicle and upon checking the driver's documents discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest.