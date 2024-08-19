Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The tourist allegedly assaulted on Sunday 18 August SUR
British tourist reports muleteer for allegedly punching him in the face while filming donkeys in Mijas
Animal welfare

British tourist reports muleteer for allegedly punching him in the face while filming donkeys in Mijas

An animal welfare group has claimed the animals were still being used to cart people around despite a local byelaw which orders the donkey taxi service to be suspended when Aemet warnings for high temperatures on the Costa del Sol are activated

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Monday, 19 August 2024, 16:01

Opciones para compartir

A British tourist has reported a muleteer to the police on Spain's Costa del Sol after allegedly being punched in the face for filming donkeys in a street in Mijas on Sunday 18 August.

The complainant is part of a Facebook group which now has 1,500 members, called 'Liberar burros y caballos en Mijas' (Free Mijas donkeys and horses). The group is run by Anne Blitz, a French woman who retired five years ago as a European Union official and has been living in Mijas since.

It was Blitz who acted as translator and pointed out the holidaymaker was taking pictures of the animals as "the muleteers were not complying with the regulations imposed by Mijas Town Hall" to limit the opening hours of the donkey taxi service in the event of heat alerts. Blitz also claimed that the group needed to call Mijas Local Police on several occasions to inform them they were not complying with the regulations which came into force at the start of August.

According to the testimony provided by Blitz, upon noticing the donkeys were being filmed, the muleteer approached the tourist and assaulted him, knocking him to the ground, at which point he then punched him in the face, causing several scratches and breaking his glasses.

Following the incident, Mijas Town Hall said they are analysing what happened and would prefer not to comment on the matter, awaiting the outcome of Guardia Civil's investigation.

On 5 August, Mijas Town Hall enforced a rule that the service of donkey taxis and horse drawn carriages would be reduced "with the aim of protecting the health and welfare of both the drivers and animals" due to the heat.

According to the order, in the event of amber or red heat warnings, the service must not be provided. When the weather alert is yellow, the service must not operate between 2-6pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A dizzying seacrossing on Spain's Costa Tropical
  2. 2 One out of every five properties for sale for over one million euros in Spain is in Malaga province
  3. 3 New footbridge over A-7 in Fuengirola should put an end to accident blackspot for pedestrians
  4. 4 Malaga Airport risks meltdown in next few years if current five-year investment plan is not updated
  5. 5 El Burgo: The Malaga village with houses built around old fortress walls
  6. 6 High levels of potential carriers of West Nile virus detected in parts of Andalucía
  7. 7 Over 100 elderly have died due to heat in Andalucía region so far this summer
  8. 8 Sanlúcar, horce racing on the beach on Spain's Costa de la Luz
  9. 9 Over 7,200 tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed collected on western Costa del Sol beaches recycled
  10. 10 This is the programme of main events as Malaga gets ready to party during its massive August fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad