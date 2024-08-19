British tourist reports muleteer for allegedly punching him in the face while filming donkeys in Mijas

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Monday, 19 August 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A British tourist has reported a muleteer to the police on Spain's Costa del Sol after allegedly being punched in the face for filming donkeys in a street in Mijas on Sunday 18 August.

The complainant is part of a Facebook group which now has 1,500 members, called 'Liberar burros y caballos en Mijas' (Free Mijas donkeys and horses). The group is run by Anne Blitz, a French woman who retired five years ago as a European Union official and has been living in Mijas since.

It was Blitz who acted as translator and pointed out the holidaymaker was taking pictures of the animals as "the muleteers were not complying with the regulations imposed by Mijas Town Hall" to limit the opening hours of the donkey taxi service in the event of heat alerts. Blitz also claimed that the group needed to call Mijas Local Police on several occasions to inform them they were not complying with the regulations which came into force at the start of August.

According to the testimony provided by Blitz, upon noticing the donkeys were being filmed, the muleteer approached the tourist and assaulted him, knocking him to the ground, at which point he then punched him in the face, causing several scratches and breaking his glasses.

Following the incident, Mijas Town Hall said they are analysing what happened and would prefer not to comment on the matter, awaiting the outcome of Guardia Civil's investigation.

On 5 August, Mijas Town Hall enforced a rule that the service of donkey taxis and horse drawn carriages would be reduced "with the aim of protecting the health and welfare of both the drivers and animals" due to the heat.

According to the order, in the event of amber or red heat warnings, the service must not be provided. When the weather alert is yellow, the service must not operate between 2-6pm.