Woman in her sixties dies on Costa del Sol beach

There was a tragic incident on a beach in Fuengirola where a woman in her sixties lost her life on Thursday, as confirmed by sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room. Medical staff could not revive her after she apparently suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in the sea.

It happened around 8.30pm near the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España promenade. Several eyewitnesses reported that a woman was unresponsive in the water.

An 061 emergency medical team was mobilised to the scene. They tried to resuscitate her by performing CPR, but to no avail. The Local Police and the National Police also attended the scene.

This is the second tragic incident that has taken place on the Costa del Sol this week. The body of a 44-year-old woman was discovered by a passerby in Rincón de la Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was around 2.50am when the person alerted the emergency services, stating that a woman off the Paseo Marítimo Virgen del Carmen was not responding to any stimuli.

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were immediately mobilised, but they could only confirm her death. Upon initial inspection, they did not discover any signs of violence, but the cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy is performed in Malaga. The main hypothesis is that her death was the result of a drowning accident.