Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Body of middle-aged woman found on eastern Costa del Sol beach

The alarm was raised by a person walking along the town's Virgen del Carmen promenade at around 3am this morning

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 12:29

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found early on Wednesday 6 August on a beach in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol. According to sources consulted by SUR, the body was found on the shore at around 2.50am.

Apparently, a person walking along the Virgen del Carmen promenade found the body and alerted the 112 emergency number when they saw that the woman was not responding.

On arrival at the scene, Guardia Civil and Local Police officers were unable to save the woman and the body was removed from the beach.

An autopsy will now be carried out in Malaga to determine the cause of death.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK
  3. 3 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  4. 4 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  5. 5 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  6. 6 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town
  7. 7 Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets
  8. 8 Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August
  9. 9 Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling
  10. 10 Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Body of middle-aged woman found on eastern Costa del Sol beach

Body of middle-aged woman found on eastern Costa del Sol beach