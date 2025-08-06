Body of middle-aged woman found on eastern Costa del Sol beach

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 12:29 Share

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found early on Wednesday 6 August on a beach in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol. According to sources consulted by SUR, the body was found on the shore at around 2.50am.

Apparently, a person walking along the Virgen del Carmen promenade found the body and alerted the 112 emergency number when they saw that the woman was not responding.

On arrival at the scene, Guardia Civil and Local Police officers were unable to save the woman and the body was removed from the beach.

An autopsy will now be carried out in Malaga to determine the cause of death.