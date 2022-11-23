Michelin stars shine brightly on Malaga province and Costa del Sol chefs The famous awards for lovers of fine dining saw Michelin stars go to restaurants in Malaga city, Ronda, Marbella and Fuengirola during a glittering gala ceremony in Toledo last night

Everyone believed it would happen sooner or later, and now it has: chef Dani Carnero has been awarded his first Michelin star for his restaurant Kaleja, in Malaga's Calle Marquesa de Moya, which he received at a gala ceremony in Toledo on Tuesday night.

This is the second Michelin star for Malaga city; José Carlos García has held one for 20 years, first with Café de París and then for the restaurant which bears his name in Malaga Port.

Elsewhere in Malaga province the Michelin stars continue to dazzle lovers of

Vídeo. Dani Carnero celebrates at the awards ceremony last night. / M.M.

fine dining, with Bardal, in Ronda (two stars), Skina (two), Nintai, El Lago and Messina in Marbella and Sollo in Fuengirola.

Twenty five Michelin stars have been awarded to restaurants in Andalucia as a whole, including new entries Código de Barra (Cadiz) and La Finca (Loja) this year. The latter is particularly welcome because it places Granada province on the Michelin map for the first time.

Separate Michelin guide for Spain in 2024

The 2023 Guide recognises 1,401 restaurants in Spain, Portugal and Andorra: 13 have three stars, 41 have two, 235 have one and 281 have been included in the Bib Gourmand category. A further 831 restaurants are “recommended” and 42 have been given a green star.

At the presentation, international director Gwendal Poullennec announced that a change is to be made to the format of the Michelin Guide in 2024, so that Spain and Portugal will each have their own.