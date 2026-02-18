New Caledonian Society launches in Malaga to unite Scots across Spain

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:05 Share

The Caledonian Society of Spain was formally inaugurated in Malaga city on Burns Night, Sunday 25 January, marking the launch of a new cultural society for people living in Spain with a connection to Scotland.

The inaugural gathering took place at the city’s Calanmor Pub, and founding president of the society, James McSwiggan, says the evening “combined a relaxed Burns Night celebration with the formal signing of the society’s founding charter”.

James, 40, who has lived in the province for five years, told SURin English that the evening “which included poetry readings, the formal signing of the founding charter, address to the haggis and Selkirk Grace, a toast to the Lassies and reply, whisky tasting and music”, was designed “to bring together Scots and friends of Scotland living in Spain”.

Bagpipes

James explained that since he has lived in Spain, he has discovered other similar societies around the country, as well as Highland dancing groups and of course the connections between Galicia, where the bagpipes - known as ‘gaita’ - are a traditional instrument. “The society intends to operate across Spain, with regular gatherings and special events such as Burns Night and St Andrew’s Day,” he said.

James hopes that future events will include “Highland Games on the beach and visits to Highland dance schools and Scottish cultural clubs in towns and cities across Spain”.

James is originally from Clydebank, but lived in London for 20 years before moving to Malaga five years ago. He said that he has always maintained “a strong personal connection to Scottish culture and community” and with that connection in mind, he explained that the Caledonian Society of Spain was founded because “while Spain has a long-established Scottish presence, there was no dedicated cultural society bringing people together in a way that felt settled, inclusive, and contemporary”.

He wants to “provide a welcoming cultural home for Scots and friends of Scotland living in Spain, focused on shared tradition, conversation, and community rather than formality or politics”.

Spanish in Scotland

He says that “Scotland has a way of staying with you, wherever you live” and that the Caledonian Society “is about creating a place where that shared connection can be enjoyed openly, through culture, conversation, and community.” He added, “Burns Night felt like the natural moment to begin.”

James also pointed out that he has had a lot of interest from Spanish people who have spent time living in Scotland but have returned to their native country and are keen to maintain the links. There’s “lots of enthusiasm” and “inquiries via the Facebook page” he has set up.

As for Sunday’s Burns Night celebration, James points out that it has been planned to be “deliberately informal rather than a full Burns Supper, reflecting the society’s aim to be open, accessible, and welcoming from the outset”

For further information go to: www.caledoniansociety.es or Facebook: The Caledonian Society of Spain.