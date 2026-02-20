José María Blanco: Spreading liberal ideals to Spain

Tony Bryant Friday, 20 February 2026, 12:49 | Updated 13:21h. Share

José María Blanco, better known as Joseph Blanco White, was a Spanish theologian and writer who settled in the UK in 1810, where he published El Español - generally regarded as the first Spanish newspaper published in London.

Born in Seville in 1775, White was the grandson of an Irish merchant who arrived in the city in the 18th century. He was educated for the Roman Catholic priesthood, but following his ordination in 1799, his religious doubts led him to leave Spain and go to England.

It was on his arrival in London, where he converted to Anglicanism, that he began signing his name as Joseph Blanco White. He wrote numerous books under this pseudonym, several of which questioned Catholicism.

Zoom The plaque in Liverpool. SUR

Shortly after arriving in London, he began publishing El Español, a highly influential newspaper that played an important role in spreading liberal ideas to Spain and Spanish America during the War of Independence.

In 1812, the newspaper ran into severe financial difficulty, but, because of its high regard, White was given a grant of 250 pounds a year from the British Foreign Office to continue publication.

Following the closure of El Español in 1814, White concentrated on his writing. One of his most celebrated works is Letters from Spain, in which he harshly criticizes the intolerance and backwardness of Spain and Catholicism. Other principal writings include Evidence against Catholicism, Second Travels of an Irish Gentleman in Search of a Religion, and Observations on Heresy and Orthodoxy.

He renounced Anglicanism in 1834 and became a Unitarian. He found asylum among the Unitarians of Liverpool, and he died in the city on 20 May 1841. He was buried in the churchyard of the Unitarian chapel in Liverpool, now a small public garden that has a plaque and monument in his honour.