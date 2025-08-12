Melca's holidays: from the Sahara to Malaga to discover 'luxuries'

Cristina Pinto Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:38 Share

Melca travelled from a refugee camp in Tindouf (Algeria) to Ciudad Jardín in July. This Malaga district becomes her home for the summer months, sharing it with local family Alba, Ismael and their daughters. The ten-year-old Sahrawi girl is discovering some of the "luxuries" that are part of daily routine for many while she is living here.

She is having baths without fetching water to fill the tub, spends evenings watching television and Youtube videos without them cutting out every moment, brushing her teeth, taking care of her hair and spending afternoons at the beach - although the latter is not her favourite activity.

In her new summer home in Ciudad Jardín, Melca plays with Alba and Ismael's two daughters: Ana, aged six, and Blanca, aged ten. This family from Malaga is one of the 32 from all over the province that have volunteered to participate in the solidarity project Vacaciones en Paz (Holidays in Peace). The programme is organised by Asociación Malagueña de Amistad con el Pueblo Saharaui (Amaps - Malaga Association of Friendship with Sahrawi People) and has been running in Malaga since 1993.

Sitting at home while her daughter Ana plays with dolls and Melca watches television, Alba admitted - clearly moved - that participating in this project is a dream she has had since she was a child.

"I know the association because my church teacher used to take in Sahrawi children and during church summer camps we got to know and play with those who came here. And the truth is that this is something I have always wanted to do," said Alba.

She reflected on the things that are "luxuries" for Sahrawis while for a large part of society they are part of everyday life. "We always go about life in a crazy way and we don't realise how lucky we are. There they can die for very simple things - they don't have the same opportunities in many ways. Here there are many routine things that we can spare and we can share them with those who don't have the same living conditions as us. That's why it was clear to me that we had to support the association."

In her suitcase on the way home

Living together brings development for the whole family. Both for the daughters, who learn to do their bit for those in need, and for the parents, who learn about another culture and education. But Alba is clear that the best lesson is for Melca: "Her suitcase on the way back home will be full of things, but above all, what she will take back with her is her heart. This experience only lasts two months, but I am sure that she will leave with new lessons that she will always remember," Alba added.

She also takes with her the care and medical check-ups offered by the association's programme: "As soon as she arrived, the tests detected partial deafness," explained Alba. Now Melca is wearing a hearing aid on loan from Gaes, which will go back to Tindouf with her. "They have taught her how it works so that she can continue using it when she returns home," she said.

Melca has gone from being in the Sahara with her five siblings and her mother - her father died two years ago - to living a Malaga summer in Ciudad Jardín with two sisters Ana and Blanca and parents Alba and Ismael.

The parents are disappointed that not more families in Malaga offer this experience to Sahrawi children: "We must not forget that we are all equal and that they are children, they have the right to live the experiences of childhood in equality."

Alba and Ismael want to thank the team closest to them in the association: Isabel, Ahmed, Vane, Nely, Paca, Sonia, Olga and many others. "Thanks to their efforts these children have a much better summer."