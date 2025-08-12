Malaga families take in around thirty Sahrawi children

Cristina Pinto Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 16:38 Share

The solidarity shown by the people of Malaga has become a summer tradition. Since 1993, the Asociación Malagueña de Amistad con el Pueblo Saharaui (Amaps - Malaga Association of Friendship with Sahrawi People) has been developing this solidarity project Holidays in Peace, which enables the temporary relocation of children from refugee camps in Tindouf (Algeria) to Malaga.

This summer, 32 children travelled to Malaga to spend the months of July and August with families from the province. Years ago there were up to 300 families who participated in this action to help Sahrawi people, who were Spanish until 1976.

"We try to recruit families throughout the year, but it is becoming more and more complicated," said president of Amaps, Isabel González.

Thanks to this campaign, Sahrawi children receive medical check-ups to detect possible illnesses along with appropriate treatment, they enjoy adequate food, escape the intense heat they suffer in the refugee camps, get to know a different reality and act as ambassadors for their people.

"They need to get out of their routines, it's very good because they don't lose the desire to return to their families, but they learn a lot during their stay," explained the president of the association. She truly values the commitment of volunteer families: "They open their hearts and their homes to these children and treat them as if they were their own, it's a great act of generosity."

Isabel González has been in charge of this programme and the association Amaps for many years and encourages families to join this process in the summer - with organisation processes starting from December every year. "It would not be possible without the families, but we must also be grateful for the support of the grants from Malaga, Cuevas Bajas and Casares town councils - as well as the association's own funds and those from collaborating companies."