Last month was third warmest May on record for capital of Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 12:03 Compartir

The month of May was abnormally warm in Malaga although, in reality, this exceptional occurrence - since the month is almost part of the summer - is becoming increasingly common. This is highlighted by the latest climatological report on Spain's weather: for Malaga city this was the third warmest May (it tied with a fourth) in the last 83 years, which is when Aemet's meteorological centre began systematically keeping records in 1942. The average temperature was 21.2C.

Over the current 30-year reference period (1991-2020), the average is 19.9C. This means that last month this value was exceeded by 1.3 degrees. This may not seem much but, in climatic terms, it is a very considerable increase. Moreover, the two years with the highest values are very close in time, and all of them have occurred thus far in the 21st century. The year in which May set the all-time heat record was 2022, with 21.7C, followed by 2015 with 21.5C.

21.2 degrees was the average temperature this last May, which is 1.3 degrees higher than the current reference period (1991-2020).

At the provincial level, however, the situation is not so striking. This May was the 11th highest temperature recorded since 1951, with an average temperature of exactly 19C. In any case, it was also classified by Aemet as "warm", as it exceeded the average for the aforementioned reference period (1991-2020) by 1.2 degrees.

"For most of the month, both highs and lows have been slightly above average almost every day. Then, especially over the last ten days, the highs have been above normal values", said Aemet spokesperson Jesús Riesco. This was caused by the arrival of a very warm air mass across Andalucía. Added to this were some warm 'terral' wind days, such as on 22 May, when the temperature reached close to 33C. "In principle, it's not that there have been very warm days, but rather that temperatures have been above that level for almost the entire month, and especially the last few days."

A weekend of midsummer temperatures...

As for the forthcoming weekend, it is expected to be much warmer than normal for this time of year, with June just starting. This will be the case across the Andalucía region, and it will become more marked in inland areas, where temperatures will rise significantly. Aemet expects that thermometers could again reach over 40C in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana valleys due to the entry of a torrid air mass, although Riesco rules out the possibility of such a terral wind hitting Malaga.

As a result, in Malaga city and along the Costa del Sol the maximum temperature will be around 30C, although nighttime temperatures will be more pronounced: "20C minimum and 30 degrees maximum are summer values", Riesgo said. For inland areas like Antequera, for example, temperatures will reach 36C.

In general, the trend for June and the summer is that it will be hotter than normal and with less rain, although this latter trend has no real impact on Malaga province as there is hardly any rainfall during summer season, apart from the occasional downpour. With such forecasts, the Plan Infoca wildfire fighting brigades are on high alert as a particularly tough few months are expected in terms of forest fires in the province.