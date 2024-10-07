Young man stabbed outside entrance to Marbella nightclub

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Police have arrested two people after a man was stabbed outside a nightclub in Marbella on Saturday 5 October.

The man in his 30s was allegedly attacked from behind outside the entrance to the Kube nightclub on Calle Rivera, in the Nueva Andalucía area. He sustained a stab wound to the hip area, while the alleged perpetrators aged 24 and 19, were arrested just a few metres away as they attempted to flee the scene.

According to sources, the incident happened after a previous clash between the victim and the arrested men in another nightclub, where they had been partying that same night, although the reason for the dispute has not been revealed. After this initial scuffle, they allegedly met again at the entrance of the Kube nightclub, where the stabbing happened.

The two detainees, from the same family, took advantage of a moment when the victim's back was turned to carry out the attack amid a crowd of people, the sources said. They then tried to flee, but were intercepted by a National Police patrol, barely 50 metres from the nightclub.

Local Police officers, who also responded to the incident, located the knife allegedly used in the attack in the area. The knife was apparently thrown onto the road by a woman who the alleged perpetrators had handed it to. The victim was treated and received stitches at the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella before being discharged.