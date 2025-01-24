Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Young man in critical condition after falling from a height while fleeing from police at a Marbella school
112 incident

The injured man allegedly stole two computers and, upon noticing the police presence, tried to escape down a lamp post that came loose

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Marbella

Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:36

A 25-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella after falling from a height of several metres in the early hours of the morning while trying to flee from the Santa Teresa public school when he noticed the police presence, according to sources consulted by SUR.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Thursday 23 January, when the Local Police force received a call from the school's security company after an alarm went off in the building. Officers observed lights inside the school, similar to those of a torch, and an individual dressed in black on the first floor, according to municipal sources.

The suspect, on noticing the police presence, tried to find an alternative way out to escape. Everything suggests that he tried to climb down a lamppost, which ended up coming loose, causing the young man to fall, as reported by the newspaper Málaga Hoy.

The officers found the young man lying on the ground, next to the glass of the lamppost's light and a bag containing two of the centre's computers. The patrol immediately alerted an ambulance, which went to the scene and rushed the young man to the hospital, where he remained, at around 7.30pm on Thursday, in a "critical" condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury, health sources said.

