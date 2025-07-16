Building work at new health centre in Nueva Andalucía due to be completed in October

Councillor for works Diego López on a visit to the construction site of the new Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella.

Half of the construction work at the new health centre in Nueva Andalucía in Marbella has already been completed, as announced by councillor for works Diego López. It is expected to be completed in October.

Once finished, the regional Junta de Andalucía government will take over operations. However, this does not mean that the centre will open immediately after being finished, seeing as all the bureaucratic procedures will need to be completed before that happens. This will be the fourth health centre built by the town hall following on from Las Chapas, Ricardo Soriano and Las Albarizas.

The centre will consist of the new building and the already existing clinic. The new building will house eight consulting rooms, two of them paediatric; two nursing rooms; two waiting rooms; a family planning room; adapted and children's toilets and a reception area, among other facilities.

Although only one floor is being built at the moment, the centre will allow for future expansion if necessary.

Four health centres

Another health centre - the Las Chapas one - became operational just a week ago. This is the first of the three already completed centres to come into service. Work on this infrastructure was completed in November 2024, increasing the surface area of the old clinic five-fold (to 527 square metres). Thanks to a municipal investment of one million euros, 11 consultation and five waiting rooms have been built.

The other two centres - the Ricardo Soriano and Las Albarizas - have been waiting for two years to become operational. The former has the capacity to attend to 23,000 residents, but there is still no opening date on the horizon.

The same applies to the Las Albarizas building, located on Bulevar Pablo Ráez, where the construction has also been finished. The centre was supposed to open in 2023.