Woman injured in motorbike accident on A-7 in Marbella is airlifted to hospital

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 52-year-old woman was airlifted by helicopter to Malaga's Regional Hospital after a traffic accident on the A-7 motorway in the municipality of Marbella on Sunday.

According to 112 Andalucía, the emergency services coordination centre, the incident happened at around 10.15am, when several callers alerted to an accident in which a motorbike had collided with a car and one person had been trapped under a lorry.

Guardia Civil, Local and National Police and medical services attended, as well as the Marbella fire brigade who were on the scene to rescue the victim, but in the end they did not have to intervene.

Two people were injured in the accident, both of whom were on the motorbike. A 58-year-old man was transferred to a local hospital and the 52-year-old woman was airlifted by helicopter to the Regional Hospital in Malaga. The seriousness of the injuries is not known.

Directorate-General of Traffic roads authority sources reported that two lanes of the A-7 motorway in the direction of Cadiz were affected, causing traffic jams of up to two kilometres for around two hours.