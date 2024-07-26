Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Yamal and Williams, together with the founders of the Mosh group. SUR
Watch as fans go wild for heroes of Spain&#039;s Euro 2024 team in Marbella
Football

Watch as fans go wild for heroes of Spain's Euro 2024 team in Marbella

European football champions Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are spending a few days holidaying with friends on the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto

Marbella

Friday, 26 July 2024, 09:46

Opciones para compartir

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two of Spain's footballing heroes at the last European Championship, are causing a sensation in Marbella, where they have travelled to spend a few days on holiday before joining their respective teams atthe start of the new season.

The brand new European champions were taken aback yesterday in the streets of the Costa del Sol town and were mobbed by hundreds of fans, as can be seen in different videos being shared on social media networks. In these you can see how manic it was for the players to get to their vehicle.

@postunited 🤯 QUÉ LOCURA LA LLEGADA DE LAMINE YAMAL A MARBELLA 🤝👀 Se va a reencontrar con Nico Williams 🎥 X/ TorreRFC #lamineyamal #marbella #barca #nicowilliams #deportesentiktok #tiktokfootballacademy ♬ sonido original - Post United

It is not known how much time the footballing stars will spend resting on the coast - obviously for privacy reasons, although the two Spanish national team players dined and enjoyed themselves last night at Mosh Fun Kitchen, one of the restaurants in the Mosh group. In a photo shared by the establishment itself, the players can be seen with Roberto Santamaría and Domenico Pastoressa, founders of the Marbella hospitality group.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer
  2. 2 Brits who chose Malaga town 'because it had a fire station' appeal for service to be reinstated
  3. 3 New car parking spaces created near the Costa del Sol's main fishing harbour
  4. 4 Mijas launches new 'state of the art' access and payment app to make parking easier
  5. 5 Fifty residents evacuated from their homes during house fire on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 More than thirty free summer shows on offer in popular eastern Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Remembering the Battle of the Ebro
  8. 8 SUR in English launches 40th anniversary year
  9. 9 Holiday World Resort is once again preparing the great boxing evening on Saturday 3rd August
  10. 10 Torremolinos opens registration for San Miguel pilgrimage and fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad