Watch as fans go wild for heroes of Spain's Euro 2024 team in Marbella

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two of Spain's footballing heroes at the last European Championship, are causing a sensation in Marbella, where they have travelled to spend a few days on holiday before joining their respective teams atthe start of the new season.

The brand new European champions were taken aback yesterday in the streets of the Costa del Sol town and were mobbed by hundreds of fans, as can be seen in different videos being shared on social media networks. In these you can see how manic it was for the players to get to their vehicle.

It is not known how much time the footballing stars will spend resting on the coast - obviously for privacy reasons, although the two Spanish national team players dined and enjoyed themselves last night at Mosh Fun Kitchen, one of the restaurants in the Mosh group. In a photo shared by the establishment itself, the players can be seen with Roberto Santamaría and Domenico Pastoressa, founders of the Marbella hospitality group.