This is the video of the Marbella ‘scooter surfer’ that has gone viral The footage, in which a young man can be seen wearing nothing but pyjama bottoms on the streets of the Costa del Sol town, was widely shared on social media networks

The video of a young man appearing riding an electric scooter with a long wooden board placed on top of it in Marbella has gone viral on social media.

The youth is seen wearing nothing but a pair of pyjama bottoms while ‘surfing’ through the streets of Marbella at night.

He appears to be infringing traffic regulations by approaching a roundabout, putting both his own safety and that of other drivers at risk.

The recording was published on Sunday afternoon on Twitter and in just 24 hours it had been shared 29,000 times.