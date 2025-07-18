Victim of Marbella pervert burglar: 'He came into our bedroom eight times to look at my private parts'

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 12:06 Compartir

A couple have reported a creepy robbery that took place in the early hours of 2 June at their home in Marbella, while they were fast asleep. Alex, Pilar and Pilar's 18-year-old son didn't even realise that someone had entered their home, but upon inspecting the security cameras, due to a missing purse, they saw how a completely masked man entered their home through an open terrace door and proceeded to steal 300 euros and, what is more concerning, shine a torch on Pilar's naked body several times.

1 June was a great day for the couple. Alex had just returned from Germany, after winning two gold medals in Brazillian jiu-jitsu. The three went out to celebrate and watch a film at the cinema. Shortly after midnight, they returned home and crashed the moment they hit the bed, exhausted from the emotions of the day.

Nobody realised when a burglar snuck into the house and wandered around for 32 minutes. The couple was also not alarmed immediately the next day, given that almost all of their belongings were still there. The only things missing were 300 euros in cash and Pilar's purse, which she had left on the living room table.

Alex decided to look at the recordings from the security cameras they have at home to see if he could see her purse. He started checking the material from midnight onwards, which was when they had gone back home. Pilar did leave her purse on the living room table, but it was no longer there at 9am, so Alex decided to check if he could see what had happened in the middle of the night.

The surprise was at 2.48am, when a man entered through the open door, covered from head to toe and without shoes on to avoid making a noise. He saw the cameras, but it seemed like he didn't mind them, considering that he was completely covered, except for his eyes. Alex and Pilar shivered when they saw what they had slept through.

The images show more than just a burglary. The intruder can be seen entering and leaving the bedroom where the couple are sleeping peacefully. Regardless of the season, Alex and Pilar sleep without clothes, which is what the burglar focuses on, to the couple's shock.

The intruder is seen beside the bed, next to Pilar. He lights a torch on her private parts. "We've been told that some of these torches can take pictures, we're afraid that he might have recorded me," the woman said.

The intruder enters the bedroom to look at Pilar up to eight times. "I wish I had woken up, I knew exactly how to act," said Alex, who teaches jiu-jitsu to adults and children at two gyms in Marbella. The perpetrator left after 32 minutes spent inside the house.

What the National Police also found strange upon taking the couple's statement and reviewing the footage was that the burglar did not take more of their personal belongings, some of which are of high value.

Pilar has her suspicions that his intention had not been to steal. "The day before, my partner was in Germany and I slept alone. I don't want to imagine what would have happened if he hadn't been there," she said. The thought that he could have sexually assaulted her if Alex had not been there terrifies both partners. "In a way, he did. She felt violated in her privacy," said Alex. He added that their bedroom - "a place where anyone should feel safe and calm" - had become the crime scene of "a sick predator".

Initially, the couple did not report the incident, because Pilar felt ashamed and she didn't want anybody else to see her naked. However, their friends and family convinced them to go to the station, as this could help them feel safer.

While the investigation continues, Pilar is trying to recover from the shock and fear. Her nightmares are not as intense as they were in the first days after the incident, but she still feels the consequences of the traumatic event. "I know I'm going to get over it, but it's not easy," she said, adding that she even got scared in her sleep once as Alex was joining her in bed. She jumped and started screaming. Pilar is currently seeing a therapist to help her overcome the trauma.