Two hooded men rob woman by putting a gun to her head in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 29 July 2024, 14:03

They allegedly held a gun to her head to force her to hand over all the valuables she was carrying. The victim, a woman, was assaulted at night by two hooded men when she was in the vicinity of the shopping centre in the Elviria area in Marbella.

The incident happened at around 00.55am on Thursday 25 July, police sources confirmed to SUR. A call to the 112 Andalucía emergency service alerted the National Police to the robbery. According to the caller, a woman had just been robbed of her mobile phone, money and valuables at gunpoint.

Sources have told SUR that the robbers did not physically attack the victim, who was subsequently able to call for help. After the robbery, the perpetrators apparently fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The incident has led to the opening of an investigation by the National Police Force to find those responsible for the robbery. It so happens that only a few hours before another violent incident also happened in the Elviria area.

It happened at around 2pm on Wednesday 24 July. A man in his 50s was approached from behind while carrying some shopping bags after leaving a supermarket. Apparently, two individuals tried to strangle him with the 'mataleón' technique.

According to sources, the victim almost lost consciousness, but managed to elbow his way out of the thieves' grasp. The frustrated robbery attempt was brought to the attention of the local residents in housing developments in the area so that they could take precautions against any such attacks.