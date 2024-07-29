Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two hooded men rob woman by putting a gun to her head in Marbella
112 incident

Two hooded men rob woman by putting a gun to her head in Marbella

The alleged assailants fled in a dark-coloured vehicle after taking the victim's mobile phone, cash and valuables

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 29 July 2024, 14:03

Opciones para compartir

They allegedly held a gun to her head to force her to hand over all the valuables she was carrying. The victim, a woman, was assaulted at night by two hooded men when she was in the vicinity of the shopping centre in the Elviria area in Marbella.

The incident happened at around 00.55am on Thursday 25 July, police sources confirmed to SUR. A call to the 112 Andalucía emergency service alerted the National Police to the robbery. According to the caller, a woman had just been robbed of her mobile phone, money and valuables at gunpoint.

Sources have told SUR that the robbers did not physically attack the victim, who was subsequently able to call for help. After the robbery, the perpetrators apparently fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The incident has led to the opening of an investigation by the National Police Force to find those responsible for the robbery. It so happens that only a few hours before another violent incident also happened in the Elviria area.

It happened at around 2pm on Wednesday 24 July. A man in his 50s was approached from behind while carrying some shopping bags after leaving a supermarket. Apparently, two individuals tried to strangle him with the 'mataleón' technique.

According to sources, the victim almost lost consciousness, but managed to elbow his way out of the thieves' grasp. The frustrated robbery attempt was brought to the attention of the local residents in housing developments in the area so that they could take precautions against any such attacks.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Parking solution found as work on new Costa del Sol health centre gets under way
  2. 2 Gerald Brenan: A Brit inextricably linked with Malaga
  3. 3 Over thirty crafters create a crocheted sunshade to keep the streets of Coín cool
  4. 4 Preparations begin for new EU border system in Gibraltar as treaty 'unlikely' before November
  5. 5 Mijas to host weekend full of nostalgia during legendary music festival
  6. 6 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  7. 7 Julio Anaya's 'Guernica' exhibited at Malaga's Russian Museum
  8. 8 Olvera: The historic Cadiz town with spectacular views
  9. 9 Summer foot woes, hot tips for happy feet
  10. 10 Regional government in Andalucía to allow more construction to combat housing crisis

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad