Tragedy in Marbella as five-year-old child dies after fall from building
112 incident

A medical team tried to resuscitate the youngster at the scene but in the end nothing could be done to save the child's life

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 20 December 2024, 21:42

There has been a tragedy in Marbella late this Friday afternoon, 20 December. A five-year-old child died after falling from a building in Marbella, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The 112 operators received several calls just after 5pm from witnesses who raised the alarm about a minor who had fallen from a building in the Costa del Sol town.

National and Local Police officers as well as an 061 health emergency ambulance were quickly activated from the coordination centre.

The medical team tried to resuscitate the youngster at the scene but in the end nothing could be done to save the child's life.

