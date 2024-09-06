Traffic on Costa del Sol motorway to be affected as noise barriers are installed

E. P. Friday, 6 September 2024, 19:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's ministry for transport and sustainable mobility is is installing a series of screens to try to tackle the noise generated by traffic on the Marbella bypass of the Costa del Sol motorway (AP-7) and is expected to affect traffic from 9 September to 4 October.

As reported by the government, the right hard shoulder will be closed heading eastbound towards Malaga city between kilometre points 1,049.660 and 1,048.960. In addition, the right hard shoulder will be closed on the eastbound slip road towards Malaga between PPK. 1044+100 and 1044+400.

The closures will be from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday; on Fridays from 7am to 1pm and at weekends traffic will be back to normal from 1pm on Friday until 7am on Monday.