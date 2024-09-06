Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Josele. Archivo
Traffic on Costa del Sol motorway to be affected as noise barriers are installed
Pollution

Traffic on Costa del Sol motorway to be affected as noise barriers are installed

Work to reduce acoustic pollution is taking place on the AP-7 near Marbella

E. P.

Friday, 6 September 2024, 19:25

Opciones para compartir

Spain's ministry for transport and sustainable mobility is is installing a series of screens to try to tackle the noise generated by traffic on the Marbella bypass of the Costa del Sol motorway (AP-7) and is expected to affect traffic from 9 September to 4 October.

As reported by the government, the right hard shoulder will be closed heading eastbound towards Malaga city between kilometre points 1,049.660 and 1,048.960. In addition, the right hard shoulder will be closed on the eastbound slip road towards Malaga between PPK. 1044+100 and 1044+400.

The closures will be from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Thursday; on Fridays from 7am to 1pm and at weekends traffic will be back to normal from 1pm on Friday until 7am on Monday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plan approved for more than 3,500 new homes on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  3. 3 Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year
  4. 4 Costa del Sol beach trips for those with reduced mobility: these are the volunteers who make it happen
  5. 5 Malaga village gets ready to celebrate traditional grape harvest
  6. 6 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  7. 7 DNA samples collected to help identify victims from recently discovered mass graves in Campillos
  8. 8 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  9. 9 New archaeological site unearthed during construction of new Mijas leisure park
  10. 10 'Atmosphere at La Rosaleda is like Champions league': Malaga CF's new signing thrilled to travel south

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad