Town hall to pay for the burial of Natalia, the woman murdered in Marbella The victim's siblings live in the Costa del Sol town and her children are preparing to travel from Colombia to Spain to bid farewell to their mother

Marbella town hall is to take care of the cost and organisation of the burial of Natalia, the woman murdered, dismembered and thrown into the sea by her ex-partner last week.

This was announced by the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, this Monday, 16 January. The local council has been in contact with Natalia's relatives throughout to offer advice and help with the steps they have to take. When the family expressed their wishes that her body be buried in Marbella, rather than taking her back to her native Colombia, the council decided to step in with funds.

"Her family want to bury her here and not to take her back to her country, and to bury her in private and the town hall is going to cover the cost and take care of the paperwork so that a Marbella resident can be buried here and stay with us," said the mayor.

The victim's siblings also live in the town and her children are preparing to travel from Colombia to Spain to bid farewell to their mother.

Muñoz specified that the town hall has been in contact with the Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer, the Junta de Andalucía's women's organisation, "to see how we can process all the aid for the family, especially for the children". In fact "it's the institute that is taking care of the possibility of the children coming to the burial of their mother", she stressed.