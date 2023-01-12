Ex-partner of decapitated woman confesses to killing her He has admitted his involvement to National Police; DNA tests to confirm the identity of the body washed up in Marbella with no head or hands are ongoing

National Police officers at the spot where the woman's body appeared. / JOSELE-LANZA

The ex-partner of a 46-year-old woman of Colombian nationality who was reported missing in Marbella on Sunday 8 January has confessed to killing her.

In the early hours of 9 January, the National Police set up an operation to locate the woman's ex-partner. The officers arrested the suspect, 45, and also of Colombian nationality, initially for allegedly breaking a restraining order.

He has now, reportedly, confessed to killing her, dismembering her and throwing her body into the sea.

An investigation, carried out by officers attached to the local judicial police of the Marbella Police Station, began last Sunday after a report was lodged about the disappearance of a woman, a victim of gender violence, by relatives.

Body on beach

Separately, Guardia Civil officers are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman whose body was found on a beach in Marbella without her head or hands and with a wide cut on her abdomen.

The discovery was made at around 5pm on Sunday 8 January, when a group of customers at a restaurant located on the Marbesa residential development spotted what appeared to be the body of a person floating in the water.

DNA tests have yet to be completed on the identity of the dismembered woman.

On Wednesday, a second man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the Colombian woman.