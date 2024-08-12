Photo tour: This is the most expensive house for sale on the Costa del Sol and it costs a cool 35 million euros

C. V. Malaga Monday, 12 August 2024, 14:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The most expensive house for sale in the province of Malaga is in Las Lomas de Marbella, costing 35 million euros, with 16 bedrooms and more than 2,000 square metres built on a plot of around 8,800 square metres. The property advertisement, which can be found on the portal Idealista, describes the property as an "authentic Spanish estate" and says that it is located in "one of the most sought after areas of the Golden Mile", and that it "has been designed with bespoke finishes" by interior designer Luisa Olazábal in an eclectic and timeless style.

"True to its Spanish heritage, you can enjoy its Andalusian architecture, with spacious covered and uncovered patios, wooden beamed ceiling details, a water fountain in the centre, lush vegetation and romantic manicured gardens, a large swimming pool facing the blue horizon and its own paddle/tennis court."

The master suite, designed with natural wood, custom cabinetry and sea views through a private terrace, also stands out. It also features an integrated bathroom with a copper claw-foot bathtub and open glass ceiling.

The exclusive character of the property is also fuelled by the addition of an entertainment and wellness centre, a cinema, a bar, a spa and swimming pool, a massage room, a games room with Formula 1 seating, a bowling alley and a poker room.

It also has a seven-bedroom guest house.

For all these reasons, says the advert, La Gratitud - that is the name of the estate - "is truly a timeless masterpiece and one of the grandest properties to come on the market in Marbella in recent years".