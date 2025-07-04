Third Lamborghini dealer in Spain opens on the Costa del Sol

CEO Stephan Winkelmann, with one of the cars.

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:48 Compartir

Lamborghini has opened a car dealership in Puerto Banús, only the third in Spain. CEO Stephan Winkelmann inaugurated the 270-square-metre showroom.

The two-storey facility with workshop in Marbella displays current models and offers personalised vehicle configuration and servicing.

One of the event's highlights was the exhibition of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the exclusive high-performance yacht inspired by the design of the Lamborghini Sián.