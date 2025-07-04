Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

CEO Stephan Winkelmann, with one of the cars. Josele
Business

Third Lamborghini dealer in Spain opens on the Costa del Sol

The two-storey facility with workshop displays current models and offers personalised vehicle configuration and servicing

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:48

Lamborghini has opened a car dealership in Puerto Banús, only the third in Spain. CEO Stephan Winkelmann inaugurated the 270-square-metre showroom.

The two-storey facility with workshop in Marbella displays current models and offers personalised vehicle configuration and servicing.

One of the event's highlights was the exhibition of the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the exclusive high-performance yacht inspired by the design of the Lamborghini Sián.

