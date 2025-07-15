Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The work to renaturalise the Guadaiza river began with the cleaning of the riverbed and the elimination of invasive species. Josele
Environment

Renaturalisation of Marbella river begins in bid to prevent flooding

The 1.5-million-euro contract for the work has been awarded, with a completion period of one year

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 16:39

The work to renaturalise the Guadaiza river in Marbella with the aim of preventing flooding began on 10 July. The first stage was the elimination of invasive species and the cleaning of the riverbed. San Pedro Alcántara deputy mayor Javier García stated that this project targets the "progressive deterioration of the river", which has been aggravated by the presence of invasive flora and the accumulation of waste.

One of the main advantages of this project is that it will, among other things, prevent flooding in the area. During the last heavy rains in March, the river overflowed and the emergency services had to evacuate eight houses in the Cortijo Blanco area.

The work has been awarded for 1.5 million euros, with a completion period of one year. The project is divided into several stages: creation and adaptation of river paths; installation of environmental information panels; elimination of invasive species and planting of native flora, such as oleanders and willows, which have not been able to flourish due to other species.

In addition, public recreational and sport areas will be created to bring people closer to the river habitat.

Ecological connector

Another point of this project is the ecological connector linking the mountain range and the coast. The river is classified as an area of special attention in the Natura 2000 network, which gives it even more environmental richness.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga will no longer be a 2030 World Cup host city after football stadium project collapses
  2. 2 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  3. 3 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  4. 4 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  5. 5 Spanish summer for the French president
  6. 6 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  7. 7 Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory
  8. 8 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association
  9. 9 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Renaturalisation of Marbella river begins in bid to prevent flooding

Renaturalisation of Marbella river begins in bid to prevent flooding