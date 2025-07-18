New health centre in Marbella to hire additional doctor, nurse and therapist after major expansion

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 18 July 2025, 14:27 Compartir

The Las Chapas health centre in Marbella has officially been inaugurated by the Junta de Andalucía's regional minister of health Rocío Hernández and town mayor Ángeles Muñoz. The new, extended centre will serve 12,500 residents through the work of a bigger team. Another doctor, a nurse and an occupational therapist will join the current team after the summer.

One of the main advantages of the old centre's expansion is that many residents who had to move to Las Albarizas for some services will now be able to come back. The current clinic is five times larger than the old one and has the capacity to grow and add a second floor, if needed.

"It is a great satisfaction to respond to the demands of our residents and provide modern and quality infrastructure in the health field," said Muñoz.

Characteristics

Work on this infrastructure was completed in November 2024, increasing the surface area of the old clinic five-fold (to 527 square metres). It has 12 consultation rooms and five waiting areas.

Pedestrian access is independent of vehicle access. A total of 36 car park spaces have been made available.

The Las Chapas facilities mark the opening of the first of the three new health centres in Marbella. The other two - the Ricardo Soriano and the Las Albarizas ones - have been waiting to be commissioned for months. The former has been delayed for almost two years and still has no opening date, although, once opened, it will have the capacity to serve 23,000 residents.

In addition to these three health centres, should be added the new one in Nueva Andalucía. This infrastructure, which is built on one floor with the possibility of adding another one, will have paediatric, nursing and family planning services.