Marbella mayor calls on National Police to make stamping out gun crime a priority and work more closely with local officers

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 14:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A wave of recent shootings in Marbella has put the town on edge, with mayor Ángeles Muñoz pleading with National Police to prioritise security.

The mayor has also asked the sub-delegation of the government for a meeting on local security to be held on 25 April. "On the part of the sub-delegation itself and, in this case, the National Police, Marbella has to be a priority and I hope that this meeting will address issues that are transcendental, not only for the short term, but also for the medium and long term," Muñoz said.

She assured "the town council has always placed all its personnel at the disposal of the sub-delegation itself", adding that, in order to make it more operational, she will once again request the Local Police have "the opportunity to access information which at the moment only the National Police have".

The mayor pointed out that, despite the six shootings in the past two months, crime in Marbella has decreased, with a 7.4% drop, according to latest crime figures for Spain in the third quarter of 2023.

When questioned about how recent incidents could damage the reputation of Marbella, Muñoz said: "this happens in many places in Spain and I hope that the image of the town is not affected, but I hope they are resolved soon, because I believe that measures must be taken".

'Plan Marbella'

It comes as the National Police force launches a crackdown dubbed 'Plan Marbella' in a bid to combat crime following a rise in the number of shootings in the past two months. Officers from various stations throughout eastern Andalucía, as well as police dogs and aerial resources, will be assigned to Marbella to carry out extra patrols and reinforcement. The plan, which will involve a greater uniformed police presence on the town's streets, will run until October.

Six shootings

Last weekend was the sixth shooting so far this year in Marbella and the second in April. A 34-year-old Albanian man was shot several times in the Guadalmina shopping centre and was rushed in a serious condition to the town's Costa del Sol hospital.

Prior to this recent incident, Marbella was the scene of five previous shootings in the past two months which left three injured and a business damaged. The latest was on 2 April, when gunfire awoke neighbours in the Los Naranjos residential development in Nueva Andalucía.