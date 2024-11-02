Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The courthouse will be in the vicinity of the Ojén road. Josele
Preliminary project for new Marbella court complex to be put out to tender next year
Courts

Preliminary project for new Marbella court complex to be put out to tender next year

The Andalucía regional government's 2025 budget includes an allocation of 302,204 euros for the project as well as 131,677 euros for the new judicial headquarters in Estepona

María Albarral

Marbella

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 09:16

The Junta de Andalucía has already presented the general budgets for the region for 2025 and, as far as Marbella is concerned, they include an allocation of 302,204 euros for the public tender for the drafting of the preliminary project for a courthouse, which has been in the pipeline for some time.

In 2020, the town hall ceded 13,000 square metres of land in La Torrecilla to house the new court. The land is located close to the Ojén road and requires basic infrastructure including water supply and sewage networks, electricity, telecommunications roads and access.

In August Marbella town hall approved the payment in four annual instalments of the 18 million euros which will be paid for by the municipal coffers. These actions are also necessary for the implementation of a new police station in the town, as the land where it will be located is in the same area as the future court building.

Estepona 

The Junta de Andalucía 2025 budget has also set aside 131,677 euros for technical work prior to the construction of the courthouse in Estepona. For this infrastructure, the town hall has ceded land in the Las Mesas area to the regional body.

The new building will house all three courts currently in Marbella including the Dean's Office, the Prosecutor's Office for the Marbella area, the civil registry and the local law courts Currently, the three locations are located on Avenida Juan Carlos I, Calle Delfín and Avenida Puerta del Mar.

