Town hall starts eviction process of Puerto Rico squatters in Marbella
Town hall starts eviction process of Puerto Rico squatters in Marbella

Council spokesperson Félix Romero said "the administrative process to remove them from the land has already begun" although he did not specify how long this procedure could take

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 7 October 2024, 15:23

Marbella town hall has started the legal process to evict squatters from the Puerto Rico area in the town.

As confirmed to SUR by the spokesperson for the council, Félix Romero, "the administrative process to remove them from the plot has already begun", although he did not specify how long this procedure could take.

In 2021, several people associated with the green-campaigning group Mar Puro, who present themselves as a non-profit organisation, settled in the grounds of the natural site. They have set up tents, furniture, tables and hammocks on the land. From there, they have been offering experiences in contact with nature in a project called Gaianos, for which they have been receiving funds.

Since then, residents of Marbella have not had free access to the area. One of the best known traditions of the town is El Tostón, which is celebrated every first of November (All Saints' Day) at this site and where people come together to roast chestnuts. However, this year it may not be possible due to the people currently occupying the site.

Forest Park

The objective is to integrate the land into an urban park for public use after the acquisition of surrounding areas in recent years. Once they were obtained and unified, the local administration has not yet been able to begin its project until the squatters have left.

The upper part of the estate, where a large peri-urban park is to be developed, is 340,000 square metres in size. This plot has been fully owned by the municipality since 2021, when the council paid three million euros to acquire the other 50% of the land, which was privately owned.

