Tension escalates between Local Police and illegal street vendors in Marbella

Two beachgoers were arrested by the Local Police on Saturday, 19 July, for an alleged attack on law authorities and obstruction of justice. The incident, which happened on the popular Faro beach in Marbella, was sparked by circumstances unrelated to the two people detained, who apparently questioned the officers' allegedly aggressive behaviour towards street vendors in the area.

It happened around 4pm, when the police were carrying out what appeared to be a routine inspection against the sale of counterfeit goods. According to witnesses, one of them insulted the police upon seeing how the officers were treating the street vendors, repeatedly calling an officer a "son of a bitch."

One of the officers allegedly "lost his temper" and attacked the beachgoer. A video, which has since gone viral, shows how one of the police officers hit out at the detainee. Another person tried to intervene, but both ended up being arrested.

The accounts of other eyewitnesses, those arrested and the police differ. Sources consulted said that one of the detainees had thrown a bottle at the police, but he categorically denied it. The viral video is currently being reviewed by the authorities.

Marbella town hall has refused to comment on the incident. However, the local government team said that operations against street vending routinely increase in the summer.

About two weeks ago, another video went viral. It showed a street vendor punching a police officer in the face in an attempt to prevent his merchandise from being taken away.