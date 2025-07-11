Street vendor violently attacks policeman who tried to seize his merchandise on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 14:50 Compartir

What began as a surveillance and control intervention of street vending on the promenade in Marbella ended with several units of the Local Police being mobilised after a vendor allegedly attacked a police officer. The incident happened right in front of several customers in a beach bar, who captured the altercation with their mobile phones.

The images, which show the Local Police officer being punched, have quickly spread on social media networks. The incident, as explained to SUR by the secretary general of the confederation of local and regional security (CSLA), Óscar Camacho, happened during Monday afternoon in the area of Marbella's marina.

As he explained, in the summer months, street vending activity intensifies in the beach areas of the town, which is why police vigilance and control is also increased in this respect.

Apparently, two police officers saw a group of street vendors on the terrace of a beach bar offering their products to customers.

When the police approached the vendors, according to the sources, one of them ignored the officers. The police began to pick up the merchandise and a struggle allegedly ensued between the individual and one of the policemen, during which punches was thrown, causing damage to the helmet visor of the policeman.

According to CSLA, the other officer had to restrain several street vendors from the group because they wanted to join in the attack on the policeman. In fact, it pointed out that he was also kicked and that, as a result of the intervention, the victim sustained multiple contusions. The assailant is said to have left the scene without being apprehended.

According to sources, there is a sense of unease among police unions and the officers themselves regarding these incidents, as this is not the only case in which a pair of police officers have found themselves outnumbered when confronting a group of individuals involved in street vending. In recent days, there have reportedly been several minor clashes, with this being the most serious one recorded.