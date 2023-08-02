Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ten-kilometre tailbacks on A-7 following accident between car and motorbike in Marbella
112 incident

One person was injured in the crash earlier this Wednesday morning and taken to the Costa del Sol hospital

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:31

A man was injured this Wednesday, 2 August, in a road traffic accident between a motorbike and a car on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Marbella.

The accident, which happened at kilometre 1039, is causing up to ten kilometres of traffic jams on the road heading in the direction of Cádiz. In particular, there are traffic tailbacks from Calahonda.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received notificatons at 9.30am alerting them to a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A-7, near the Costa del Sol hospital. Callers indicated that the motorcyclist was injured.

Guardia Civil traffic officers and medical services were sent to the scene and health workers transferred an injured man to the Costa del Sol hospital, according to 112 Andalucía.

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic has reported that the accident has complicated access to Marbella on the A-7. Specifically, they told Europa Press that there are traffic jams in the area from kilometre 1024.53 to 1035.

