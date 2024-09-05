More than 350,000 music fans attend this year's Starlite Occident festival in Marbella

Europa Press Thursday, 5 September 2024, 11:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Starlite Occident festival, which has been held throughout the summer in Marbella, closed its 2024 event with more than 350,000 attendees of 96 nationalities, and more than 600 hours of live music across 300 performances.

According to a PWC study, released by the organisation in a press release, the total annual impact of the festival in terms of GDP is more than 315 million euros. In addition, Starlite Occident also generated more than a thousand jobs.

From 14 June to 31 August, the festival of the stars brought together internationally renowned artists in the surroundings of the Nagüeles quarry, where it reaffirmed its distinguished position on the international festival circuit.

In 2024, Starlite Occident had the largest stage in the history of the festival, and is also the largest fixed stage in Spain, and among the first in the world in a natural setting, according to the organisers.

It also featured the most advanced sound configuration in the world: Holoplot, a revolutionary audio system which, together with the natural acoustic characteristics of the quarry, provided the audience with "an incomparable live musical experience".

Starlite Occident has also developed the Tur-Experience digitalisation project to personalise each attendee's experience. It implemented measures in its facilities to improve the flow of people at its site and allow attendees to avoid queues.

Star-studded lineup

This year, the auditorium hosted special events such as Luis Miguel's last three concerts in Spain, and the most recent ones on his tour; Van Morrison's exclusive stop in Spain; and Sebastián Yatra's only concert this summer in the country.

They have been joined by big international names such as British stars Take That, Keane, Jamie Cullum, Simple Minds, Tom Jones, Julian Marley and The Uprising; The Corrs from Ireland; Americans Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) and Sheryl Crow; Canadian jazz icon Diana Krall; and Ara Malikian and Hauser.

Latin music has been represented by some of the most outstanding artists. From Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin, Farruko, Myke Towers and Justin Quiles; from Colombia, Manuel Turizo, Camilo and Carlos Vives; from Argentina, Emilia, who after her successful performance on the sessions stage last year, this year made her debut in the auditorium; and from Mexico, Christian Nodal and Lila Downs.

Spanish music icons such as Hombres G and Los Secretos have also been protagonists at Starlite, where the national list has been completed by artists such as Pablo López, Melendi, Maldita Nerea, Vanesa Martín, Malú, Plácido Domingo and La Oreja de Van Gogh, as well as the young and successful Aitana, Ana Mena, Rels B, Taburete, Marlon, Paula Mattheus, Abraham Mateo, Nil Moliner and Antonio José.

Renowned flamenco artists such as Sara Baras, Siempre Así and Miguel Poveda have also performed in this summer event, as well as the entertaining Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes; while youngsters were able to enjoy the children's group Cantajuego.