Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Shots fired in attempt to stop suspected drug traffickers fleeing petrol station in Marbella

Police seized around 20 containers of fuel, likely intended to supply narco boats operating off the coastline of the Costa del Sol

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 12:43

Local Police officers in Marbella fired several shots in the air on Tuesday night in an attempt to stop people suspected of being involved in the drug-trafficking trade on the Costa del Spol. Their hypothesis is that the perpetrators, who managed to flee the scene, are responsible for supplying drug-trafficking boats with fuel.

The incident happened just after 9.30pm on 16 December, when residents in the Nueva Andalucía district were alerted to the sound of around six gunshots. Some people even took out their mobile phones to record what they thought was another shooting incident involving an individual in the Costa del Sol town.

On this occasion, however, it was the police who fired several "intimidating" shots in the air in an attempt to prevent a suspicious vehicle from fleeing, although without succeeding.

According to sources close to the case, the car, which had been refuelling and was travelling alongside another vehicle that was keeping watch, managed to escape. The police reportedly found it later, abandoned and loaded with around 20 containers of petrol. The suspects, however, have not been identified or located yet.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves plans for bus station
  2. 2 Fuengirola steps up security over the Christmas period
  3. 3 Junta does not rule out second desalination plant for east of Malaga province
  4. 4 Malaga Marathon sets new records on historic day
  5. 5 Gibraltar government introduces initial regulations for electric scooters
  6. 6 Benalmádena athletes and sports clubs to be recognised at gala awards night
  7. 7 Second-half masterclass helps seal priceless away win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol international communities unite for carol service
  9. 9 Torremolinos snatch last-gasp derby draw at Marbella to stay clear of danger
  10. 10 Torremolinos moves forward with its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Shots fired in attempt to stop suspected drug traffickers fleeing petrol station in Marbella

Shots fired in attempt to stop suspected drug traffickers fleeing petrol station in Marbella