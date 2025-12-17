Shots fired in attempt to stop suspected drug traffickers fleeing petrol station in Marbella

Local Police officers in Marbella fired several shots in the air on Tuesday night in an attempt to stop people suspected of being involved in the drug-trafficking trade on the Costa del Spol. Their hypothesis is that the perpetrators, who managed to flee the scene, are responsible for supplying drug-trafficking boats with fuel.

The incident happened just after 9.30pm on 16 December, when residents in the Nueva Andalucía district were alerted to the sound of around six gunshots. Some people even took out their mobile phones to record what they thought was another shooting incident involving an individual in the Costa del Sol town.

On this occasion, however, it was the police who fired several "intimidating" shots in the air in an attempt to prevent a suspicious vehicle from fleeing, although without succeeding.

According to sources close to the case, the car, which had been refuelling and was travelling alongside another vehicle that was keeping watch, managed to escape. The police reportedly found it later, abandoned and loaded with around 20 containers of petrol. The suspects, however, have not been identified or located yet.