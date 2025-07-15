Puerto Banús to convert 30 parking spaces into restaurant terraces after success of temporary measure during Covid

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 16:06 Compartir

The owners of Puerto Banús marina in Marbella intend to convert 30 parking spaces into ten restaurant terraces, improving the dynamisation of the commercial area.

"When Covid-19 arrived, temporary authorisation was given to convert car parking spaces into terraces and that is what we did until the pandemic was over, but the truth is that it was a very good boost for the port as well as a driving force for tourism. What we have done is ask the Junta de Andalucía to make a modification of use," said CEO of Puerto Banús Juan Núñez.

One of the marina's major problems has been the lack of restaurant space. With this initiative, it seeks to maintain service during both the summer and the winter. "It is important for the restaurants to be able to offer extended service to the volume of visitors we receive," said Núñez.

Drivers can rest assured that this reorganisation will not lead to a reduction in parking capacity. The number of parking spots replaced by the restaurant terraces will be replicated at the nearby Saba car park, which will use the same access card system.

Aesthetics

The reorganisation of traffic and infrastructure will change the overall look of the marina, as the asphalt will be replaced by more decorative flooring. In addition, there will be plants and other elaborate designs.

Puerto Banús is synonymous with luxury. The marina boasts the highest concentration of high-end retail outlets in Spain after Madrid's Golden Mile. The boutiques in this sophisticated area of Marbella had a turnover of around 310 million euros in 2024, which is 9.9% more than in 2023. The one hundred most sought-after brands in the world of fashion come together in the marina along its two-kilometre length. Profits are mostly attributed to international tourism (75% of purchases).