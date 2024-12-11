Police solve death mystery and make two arrests after man plunges from fourth-floor apartment in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 21:25

Police officers have solved the case of a man who was found dead in the street after apparently falling from a building in the Las Albarizas area of Marbella. At first glance, the scene seemed to suggest a possible suicide. However, the position of the body did not align with this theory for the investigators from the town's National Police force, leading them to suspect a violent death, as confirmed by the subsequent investigations.

Officers have now arrested the two alleged perpetrators of the crime, with whom the victim, 53, had apparently argued prior to his death. Supposedly they were known acquaintances of the deceased and, during the quarrel, allegedly hit him on the head and then threw him from the fourth floor.

With this in mind, officers focused on gathering evidence and testimony from possible witnesses in order to clarify the precise circumstances in which the incident happened. As the investigations progressed, the National Police managed to identify the alleged perpetrators, who were recently arrested.

After appearing before the courts, one of them was charged and released on bail, with the precautionary measure of appearing before the court every 15 days. The other was remanded in custody.