Police investigate whether mother of three-year-old boy who disappeared in Marbella has taken him to Russia

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 13:26 Share

The disappearance of the three-year-old boy in Marbella is being investigated as an alleged case of child abduction. In this case, as police sources have confirmed to SUR, it is suspected that the mother may have taken the child to Russia, his country of origin.

According to sources, it is the mother who has provisional custody of the child, although she is forbidden to leave Spain. The last time the father had news of the child was on 4 July.

Almost a month later, the man went to the police station in Marbella on 7 August to report the alleged abduction of his son.

Spain's national centre for missing persons, a collaboration of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police, have shared the child's photo on social media and asked for information. He is a grey-eyed boy who goes by the name of Oliver.

According to the information provided, he is 85 centimetres tall and has blonde hair. Anyone who knows Oliver's whereabouts should contact the National Police on 091 or call 116000, the hotline for missing children cases.