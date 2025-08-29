Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Missing person

Police search for missing three-year-old boy last seen on Costa del Sol in July

Spain's national missing person's agency is asking for the public's help to locate little Oliver

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:22

A three-year-old boy named Oliver has been missing for almost two months since he was last seen in Marbella.

Spain's national agency for missing persons, a collaboration of the ministry of interior and the National Police force, has shared a photo of the youngster on social media and is asking for any information about Oliver P.

Oliver is described as 85 centimetres tall, with grey eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen in Marbella on 4 July and since then nothing is known about his whereabouts.

The national missing persons agency is asking for any information about the child to be passed on either through the National Police (091) or the missing person hotline on 116 000.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Community joins forces to raise funds for British and Irish bars destroyed in last weekend's fire in Torremolinos
  2. 2 Spanish Court Rules: Non-EU Property Owners Can Deduct Rental Costs in Spain
  3. 3 This is how much you can earn and how to apply for jobs packing mangoes on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town bids farewell to summer with giant cake for 4,000 people
  5. 5 The curious story of the 18th century ceramic pot bearing the symbol of the three cultures found in Frigiliana
  6. 6 Mijas-based choir and orchestra tunes up for new season
  7. 7 Spanish cancer association to host its summer charity dinner in Benalmádena
  8. 8 Enjoy a night of culture by candlelight on eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police search for missing three-year-old boy last seen on Costa del Sol in July

Police search for missing three-year-old boy last seen on Costa del Sol in July