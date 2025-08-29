Police search for missing three-year-old boy last seen on Costa del Sol in July

SUR Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:22 Share

A three-year-old boy named Oliver has been missing for almost two months since he was last seen in Marbella.

Spain's national agency for missing persons, a collaboration of the ministry of interior and the National Police force, has shared a photo of the youngster on social media and is asking for any information about Oliver P.

Oliver is described as 85 centimetres tall, with grey eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen in Marbella on 4 July and since then nothing is known about his whereabouts.

The national missing persons agency is asking for any information about the child to be passed on either through the National Police (091) or the missing person hotline on 116 000.