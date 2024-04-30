Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'

David Lerma Marbella Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 19:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

Pedestrianisation work is currently under way in Marbella’s Calle de Leganitos and the surrounding area. Councillor for public works Diego López said on Monday 29 April that the work will be finished next week and includes the pedestrianisation of part of the street, the construction of a new 250 square metre pavement, the elimination of architectural barriers and the relocation of the current motorbike parking area.

"It aims to improve the quality of day-to-day life for the residents of this popular area of the town centre, known for being the site of one of the health centres,” López said, adding, “It is a good example of how small actions can mean a qualitative leap for the well-being of residents."

The councillor went on to say that the aim of the project was to “improve pedestrian transit spaces in an area in which there were also many old pavements that prevented people with reduced mobility from moving around or simply carrying a shopping trolley or a baby buggy".

The Leganitos and Miraflores neighbourhoods are two of the busiest areas of Marbella town centre as they are close to the municipal market, the Guardia Civil police station and the Río Huelo sports complex.