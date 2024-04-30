Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pedestrianisation work in Marbella's Calle Leganitas. SUR
Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make &#039;day-to-day life easier&#039;
Infrastructure

Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'

The Leganitos and Miraflores districts are two of the busiest areas of the town centre as they are close to the municipal market, Guardia Civil police station and the Río Huelo sports complex

David Lerma

Marbella

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 19:31

Compartir

Pedestrianisation work is currently under way in Marbella’s Calle de Leganitos and the surrounding area. Councillor for public works Diego López said on Monday 29 April that the work will be finished next week and includes the pedestrianisation of part of the street, the construction of a new 250 square metre pavement, the elimination of architectural barriers and the relocation of the current motorbike parking area.

"It aims to improve the quality of day-to-day life for the residents of this popular area of the town centre, known for being the site of one of the health centres,” López said, adding, “It is a good example of how small actions can mean a qualitative leap for the well-being of residents."

The councillor went on to say that the aim of the project was to “improve pedestrian transit spaces in an area in which there were also many old pavements that prevented people with reduced mobility from moving around or simply carrying a shopping trolley or a baby buggy".

The Leganitos and Miraflores neighbourhoods are two of the busiest areas of Marbella town centre as they are close to the municipal market, the Guardia Civil police station and the Río Huelo sports complex.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  2. 2 Who was Ibn al-Baytar and why is he so important for Benalmádena?
  3. 3 Thousands paint Torremolinos orange for Dutch king's day
  4. 4 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period
  5. 5 Torremolinos beach triathlon 'breaks all participation records'
  6. 6 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  7. 7 Malaga CF's promotion hopes dwindle after Andalusian derby defeat at Cordoba
  8. 8 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  9. 9 Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend
  10. 10 This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad