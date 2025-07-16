Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella town hall has revoked Opium's opening licence. Josele
Community spirit

Closure of beach club in Marbella this summer after mounting pressure from locals

For years, residents have been complaining of noise issues, traffic jams and lack of a sense of public safety, all allegedly caused by the controversial establishment

María Albarral

Marbella

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 13:37

Marbella town hall has definitively revoked the licence of the Opium beach club in response to the complaints for locals. For years, residents have been reporting noise issues, traffic jams and lack of a sense of public safety, all caused by the controversial establishment. The residents' actions through administrative litigation and road regulations have finally led to the closure of the club, at least for this summer.

Among the incidents that encouraged locals to take action was a shooting that happened at the club in July 2022. People from the Lindasol and El Real Panorama residential areas put up banners in their homes calling for their right to rest and safety.

Noise was not the only problem, although it was the one that caused the most trouble. This issue was even brought to the attention of the ombudsman, who filed reports questioning the administrative surveillance of the beach club.

This is not the first time that the local administration has revoked Opium's opening licence. It also happened in November 2022, but the owners sought new authorisations, which were finally granted this July. The new licence allowed Opium to open as a hospitality establishment without music. Pressure from local residents, however, has led to this permit being revoked as well.

