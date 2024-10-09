Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

French man arrested after firearms and ammunition found hidden inside a vehicle in Marbella
Crime

National Police officers discovered the stash of weapons in the boot of the car after they noticed a disrepancy with the registration of the vehicle

Europa Press

Marbella

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:06

A man has been arrested after National Police officers seized a car with 'weapons of war' hidden inside its boot in Marbella.

A patrol located a parked car that seemed to have been abandoned at the side of a road. Officers then discovered a discrepancy between the registration plate and the vehicle identification number.

After locating the driver - a 23-year-old French citizen - the officers found three long firearms, ammunition and several hashish tablets hidden in the spare wheel compartment in the boot of the car.

Police also found the ID of the man inside the vehicl, who was arrested for alleged arms dealing and false documentation.

While searching the suspect's address, on a residential development in Marbella, police seized two more firearms. The courts ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody.

