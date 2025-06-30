One euro for two slices of tomato and a lettuce leaf - pair of influencers complain in Malaga province

Antonio Contreras Málaga Monday, 30 June 2025, 18:18 Compartir

"We'd like to open a can of worms regarding a breakfast experience that we're pretty upset about," say Salvi and Miriam (known by their social media profile @Decomilona.mlg) at the beginning of a video, which they shared to talk about what happened to them in Marbella.

According to the influencers, the bar charged them an extra 50 cents for "a couple of slices of tomato" and another 50 cents for "a bit of lettuce". Salvi and Miriam say that the waiter never warned them about the extra charge for these ingredients.

The first time they visited the establishment, which they preferred not to name, they asked for a fillet 'pitufo' (a small bread roll with meat). The waiter then asked them if they wanted all the ingredients, without warning them that this entailed an extra fee.

The couple were surprised when they received the bill and saw the tomato and the lettuce listed on it. They preferred not to make a big deal out of it, but the second time they went to the same bar was the last straw.

During their second visit, the influencers ordered a tuna 'pitufo' with tomato and, once again, they were charged an extra 50 cents for the tomato. "I don't know what you think, but I think it's a bit of a rip-off," Salvi complains. "At least they should warn you," adds Miriam.