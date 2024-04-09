Number of Marbella businesses using town’s recycling facility increased by 77 per cent last year

María Arrabal Marbella Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 19:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

Marbella's recycling centre, the Centro Ambiental de Marbella (CAM), owned by the Mancomunidad de Municipios association of town halls on the western Costa del Sol and managed by Urbaser, increased its number of customers by 77 per cent in 2023, reaching a total of 1,240 companies, compared to 700 in 2022.

The CAM, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month, receives construction and demolition and green waste, soil and bulky items. It managed a total of 301,677 tonnes of waste in 2023 compared to 319,188 tonnes in 2022.

For the president of the Mancomunidad Manuel Cardeña this figure reveals "that companies in our area are increasingly aware of the benefits for our environment of the controlled management of waste generated in the construction sector and in the maintenance of green areas and gardens. The business community is fully aware of the legal procedure for the sustainable management of the waste they generate".

Urban waste

The CAM also receives urban waste and light packaging from Marbella, Ojén and Istán, which is compacted, reducing the number of transfers and therefore CO2 emissions to the complex which is located in Casares.

Of the 301,677 tonnes, 92,052 tonnes were urban waste from the three towns, which represents 30 percent of the total volume received. Construction and demolition makes up the largest percentage of waste in Marbella and in 2023, 153,400 tonnes were collected compared to 156,723 tonnes in 2022.

In second place was plant debris. The CAM managed a total of 29,044 tonnes of pruning waste in 2023, seven percent less than in 2022 when 31,224 tonnes were received. Added to this were the 11,800 tonnes of soil received last year, which was 57 per cent less than in 2022, when 27,726 tonnes were handled.

Illegal rubbish dumps

The most notable increase was in bulky items, with a 40 per cent increase from 11,009 tonnes in 2022 to 15,378 tonnes in 2023. Construction and demolition waste accounted for 51 per cent of the waste that arrived at the CAM in 2023. This was followed by pruning, which accounted for 10 per cent, bulky waste, five per cent, and soil, four per cent.

Material recovery is one of the CAM's priorities, which is why the selection of other materials such as paper and cardboard, wood, plastic, metals and WEEE (waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment) is being implemented in the work dynamics.

Cardeña said, “The work carried out in this environmental centre guarantees the circularity of these materials which in many cases used to end up in illegal rubbish dumps, causing considerable damage to the image of our towns, so the benefits of the CAM are not only environmental, but also economic and touristic.”