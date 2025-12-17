Marbella completes cleaning and refurbishment of stream linking Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús

José Carlos García Marbella Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 16:41 Share

Marbella town hall has completed the drainage and refurbishment work on the Benabolá stream in order to prevent flooding when the river rises. The project has included the creation of a walkway more than 1.5 kilometres long, linking Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús.

"It is equipped with sitting areas, lighting, benches, fountains, meadows and large green areas," mayor Ángeles Muñoz said, adding that this project "has added new tourist attractions to the municipality". The mayor visited the park together with councillors Diego López and Vanessa Ortiz de Zárate.

The work has cost almost six million euros, paid through the agreement of the financing fund that the town hall has with Hidralia. Muñoz highlighted the importance of the work, reminding the public that the stream "had serious drainage problems", with "leaks and deficiencies in the network, which had even led to warnings from environmental agencies of the EU". "It was essential to act and to do so with an ambitious project, in line with the needs of our town," she said.

Hydraulic safety has been guaranteed against river floods of up to 500 years and the drainage network has been completely improved

The mayor stated that the work has eliminated the risk of flooding, guaranteeing hydraulic safety in the next up to 500 years, as well as comprehensively improving the drainage network "through complex engineering work". "All of this has been carried out with a design that integrates the technical infrastructure into the urban and landscape environment," she explained.

Connection to the Puerto Banús tunnel

Muñoz stated that the project, which took a year and a half to complete due to its large scale, is linked with the Puerto Banús tunnel area, "which used to suffer frequent flooding during periods of heavy rainfall". "Although this is a state-owned infrastructure, the town hall, under the emergency action regulations and after the latest episodes of flooding, decided to intervene with its own funds," she said.

In addition to the prevention and safety work, the town hall has added pavement. A storm tank with a capacity of over 60,000 litres has also been installed, preventing flooding and guaranteeing the safety of both road traffic and pedestrians.