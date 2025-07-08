New Las Chapas health centre opens in Marbella

The new health centre in Las Chapas has now been inaugurated, with a total surface area of 527 square metres of facilities.

María Albarral Marbella Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:47 Compartir

The new facilities of the health centre in Marbella's Las Chapas neighbourhood are now operational. Work on this infrastructure was completed in November 2024, increasing the surface area of the old clinic five-fold (to 527 square metres). Thanks to a municipal investment of one million euros, 11 consultation and five waiting rooms have been built.

The centre is a single-storey building, although the complementary facilities for connection and integration with existing public spaces and services provide the possibility for future extensions. The Las Chapas centre also has a midwifery unit and an area for maternal education.

Pedestrian access is independent of vehicle access. A total of 36 car park spaces have been made available. The population served by this health centre is between 4,000 and 5,000 people, but this does not imply an increase in the number of health professionals.

One out of three health centres completed

The Las Chapas facilities mark the opening of the first of the three new health centres in Marbella. The other two - the Ricardo Soriano and the Las Albarizas ones - have been waiting to be commissioned for months. The former has been delayed for almost two years and still has no opening date, although, once opened, it will have the capacity to serve 23,000 residents.

The same applies to the Las Albarizas building, located on Bulevar Pablo Ráez, where the construction has also been finished. The centre was supposed to open in 2023.

Nueva Andalucía

In addition to these three health centres, we should add the one in Nueva Andalucía. This infrastructure, which takes up one floor with the possibility of adding another one, will have paediatric, nursing and family planning services.