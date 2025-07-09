Head of Junta opens upgraded Marbella desalination plant and demands more commitment from central government

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno (third right), testing desalinated water together with other members of local authorities.

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 10:44 Compartir

The Marbella desalination plant on the western strip of the Costa del Sol now produces 20 million cubic metres of water per year. On Monday, the president of the Junta de Andalucía regional government - Juanma Moreno - inaugurated the improved and expanded facilities that have tripled their water capacity thanks to an investment of nearly eight million euros.

"This infrastructure generates practically around a third of the western Costa del Sol's consumption, which means that we are providing an important contribution of water and, moreover, of quality," said Moreno. While highlighting the urgent and top-priority efforts of the Junta, he criticised the central government for not giving this facility, which belongs to the State, enough attention.

"We came to the conclusion that the residents of the Costa del Sol were not going to continue being victims of the lack of a much-needed investment," said Moreno.

With the recent improvement, the desalination plant returns to its original production capacity right in time for the swelling of the population that the coastline experiences during the summer. Moreno further emphasised the importance of the Marbella infrastructure, from which resources can be transferred to Malaga city and the Axarquia area if necessary.

Commitment to Andalucía's water network

The Marbella desalination plant now works at 100% of its capacity, after undergoing emergency renovation. The plant's water intake is located 500 metres offshore, at the mouth of the Verde river.

According to Moreno, this project is not an isolated action but part of an exhaustive and comprehensive planning concerning the water network in Andalucía. In addition, he said that the extension of the Río Verde drinking water treatment plant in Marbella was put out to tender for 39 million euros at the end of 2024. Currently, the submitted bids are being reviewed and the contract is expected to be signed by the end of the year.