Sea cleaning boats on the western Costa. SUR
More than 85 per cent of the waste collected from the sea on the western Costa del Sol is plastic
Costa del Sol

More than 85 per cent of the waste collected from the sea on the western Costa del Sol is plastic

Vessels collected a total of 31.64 cubic metres of rubbish from the water during the month of July

María Albarral

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 08:31

Cleaning boats collected a total of 31.64 cubic metres of waste from the sea during the month of July on the western Costa del Sol.

Of this, more than 85 per cent (representing 26.93 m3) was plastics, according to the data provided by the company carrying out the service for the Mancomunidad, the public consortium of town halls, on the western Costa del Sol.

In this respect, Manuel Cardeña, president of the Mancomunidad, has once again appealed to citizens to take extreme care of the environment: "Obviously, the plastic that reaches the sea is thrown away by us. It is up to all citizens to take care of the environment, and I call on us to be aware that we must be more careful," he said.

